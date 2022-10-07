Telangana: Dussehra holidays extended in schools and colleges across state

Telangana students can join classes from October 26 | PTI

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has decided to extend the Dussehra holidays in the schools across the state, however, the institutions will resume functioning two weeks before students join the classes.

The director of Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had earlier proposed to the School Education Department to reduce the number of the Dussehra holidays from 14 to nine days to compensate for the loss of working days due to the heavy rains in July and the National Integration Day celebrations.

In response to this, the SCERT suggested a nine-day Dussehra vacation from October 1 to 9 rather than a 14-day break from September 26 to October 9 to make up for the lost instructional days.

Following this, the state government clarified that the holidays will be till October 26.

As per the official notification, colleges and schools will reopen on October 9 but students can join from October 26 only. The staff members including lecturers will attend the respective colleges.

The state’s education body has also suggested that the schools should remain open on second Saturdays in November and December this year and February, March, and April next year.

This, as per SCERT, will result in bringing down the total loss of working days. However, the council is yet to announce the final decision.