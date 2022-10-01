e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana: Quota for Scheduled Tribe increases by 10 percent in education, govt jobs

Telangana: Quota for Scheduled Tribe increases by 10 percent in education, govt jobs

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said his government would soon issue orders enhancing the quota to 10 per cent for STs in government jobs and educational institutions.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao |
Follow us on

Hyderabad: On Saturday, the Telangana government issued reservation orders, according to which a reservation of 10 per cent would be provided to Scheduled Tribes in educational institutions and government jobs. Till now, people belonging to the ST community have six per cent reservation in the state.

At a recent public meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said his government would soon issue orders enhancing the quota to 10 per cent for STs in government jobs and educational institutions. A bill on the 10 per cent reservation was passed by the Telangana Assembly in April 2017 and it was sent to the Centre for obtaining the President’s assent.

Read Also
UGC asks universities to make necessary alterations to help students pursuing dual degrees
article-image

During these close six years the state government sent several representations in this connection, but the same is still pending. Therefore, in these circumstances, it is expedient to enhance the percentage of Scheduled Tribe reservations, without any further loss of time, the GO said.

“The Government of Telangana after careful consideration of the above special circumstances, hereby orders enhancement of reservations for the Scheduled Tribes from 6 per cent to 10 per cent in educational institutions and state government services,” the order said.

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Corporal punishment drives Class 12 girl to take life, say parents

Gujarat: Corporal punishment drives Class 12 girl to take life, say parents

Telangana: Quota for Scheduled Tribe increases by 10 percent in education, govt jobs

Telangana: Quota for Scheduled Tribe increases by 10 percent in education, govt jobs

UGC pushes 'Professor of Practice' to produce industry-ready graduates

UGC pushes 'Professor of Practice' to produce industry-ready graduates

Bihar: School owners thrash a six-year-old for eating Durga Puja prasad

Bihar: School owners thrash a six-year-old for eating Durga Puja prasad

Kodagu University to overtake 24 colleges affiliated to Mangalore Varsity

Kodagu University to overtake 24 colleges affiliated to Mangalore Varsity