 Telangana CM Engages In Talks With UPSC Chairperson On Strengthening TSPSC
Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy discusses the TSPSC overhaul with UPSC Chair Soni. Aimed at enhancing transparency amid past recruitment controversies.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy | File Photo

In a significant move to address rising concerns over unemployment in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairperson Manoj Soni on Friday. The discussion centred on the restructuring of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to align its processes with the highly regarded UPSC model. The chief minister was accompanied by State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, emphasizing the gravity of the matter.

Transparent recruitment process in focus

Sources within the Telangana government revealed that the meeting involved a detailed examination of ways to strengthen the TSPSC, ensuring a more transparent and robust recruitment process. The chief minister's proactive approach to align the state's public service commission with the UPSC reflects a commitment to elevating the quality and fairness of recruitment procedures.

Leading up to the meeting, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy voiced concerns about the previous government's handling of youth unemployment, citing instances of paper leaks and corruption in the limited recruitment conducted. He stated, "We will discuss with the UPSC chief on restructuring the TSPSC on the lines of the UPSC for a transparent recruitment process," underscoring the urgency to address the serious issue of unemployment in the state.

Recalling TSPSC controversy in 2023

The backdrop to this development is the 2023 controversy surrounding the leak of question papers in TSPSC recruitment tests, which triggered protests from both Congress and BJP against the then government.

(Inputs from PTI)

