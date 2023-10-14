Hyderabad TSPSC Aspirant Suicide: Telangana Guv Seeks Report From Chief Secretary, DGP, TSPSC

Tamilisai Soundararajan - Telangana Governor |

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday extended condolences to the parents and family members of the woman aspirant who allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad due to the "postponement" of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam notification.

Governor Soundararajan also directed the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Secretary, TSPSC to send a detailed report of this incident within 48 hours.

"It is with deep sorrow and profound sympathy that the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan extends her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved parents and family members of Pravallika, a 23-year-old aspiring competitive examination candidate, who tragically took her own life. Pravallika's untimely demise is a poignant reminder of the challenges and pressures faced by young aspirants preparing for competitive examinations," an official statement issued by Raj Bhawan said.

"In this particular case, it has come to the Governor's attention that Pravallika had been preparing for the Group II examination, which, had been postponed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). In light of this tragic incident, she directed the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Secretary, TSPSC to send a detailed report within 48 hours on Pravallika's suicide," it added.

Soundararajan urges youth to not lose hope

Governor Soundararajan also urged the unemployed youth in the state to not lose hope and to exhibit courage in their pursuit of gainful employment.

"She assured them of her unwavering support in this endeavour, emphasizing her commitment to helping them in achieving their employment goals," an official statement said.

The woman identified as Pravalika allegedly committed suicide in her room in a hostel in Ashok Nagar.

Suicide note

According to police, a suicide note was recovered from the spot in which the victim stated that she was sorry to her family and that she couldn't do anything for them.

Pranay Kumar, the brother of the deceased said that his sister fell into depression due to the delay in examinations as she was preparing for it for a long time.

"She was preparing for the Group exams for the last two years by staying at a private hostel and taking the coaching. Earlier she was preparing for two years at home and she shifted here after the notifications were released. She fell into depression after the exams were postponed. She had called me two days back and cried a lot, I consoled her. However, she committed suicide as she could not handle it," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP K Laxman expressed anguish over the death and said, "The suicide of a hardworking student, Kum. Pravallika is extremely painful news. She was diligently preparing for government examinations for many months. But due to repeated cancellations and postponements of exams by the BRS Govt, she has taken such extreme step."