Hyderabad: TSPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Ashok Nagar After Exam Delay, Students Stage Massive Protests; Visuals Surface

Hyderabad: A young Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) aspirant allegedly died by suicide in the Ashok Nagar area here due to the "postponement" of the TSPSC exam notification. The woman, identified as Pravalika and aged around 25 years, allegedly committed suicide in her room in a hostel in Ashok Nagar, which is known as the student hub, police said.
Pravalika was preparing for TSPSC exams, and she was upset that she couldn't do anything for her family. She ended her life allegedly after TSPSC notification got postponed, they said.
Students stage protests
After getting the news of the suicide, students gathered in huge numbers and staged a protest against the government by blocking the main road in the area and not allowing the police to shift the body.
A suicide note was recovered by the police in which she stated that she was sorry to her family and that she couldn't do anything for them, an official said.
A case will be registered, and after the probe, details will be revealed, police said.
Meanwhile, BJP MP K Laxman expressed anguish over the death, saying, "The suicide of a hardworking student, Kum. Pravallika, is extremely painful news. She was diligently preparing for government examinations for many months. But due to repeated cancellations and postponements of exams by the BRS Govt, she has taken such extreme step...," he said in a post on X.
