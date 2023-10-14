Hyderabad: TSPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Ashok Nagar After Exam Delay, Students Stage Massive Protests; Visuals Surface

Students gathered in large numbers and blocked traffic after a 25-year-old female student staying in a hostel and preparing for the Telangana State Public Service Commission exam died by suicide in Hyderabad's Ashok Nagar | X/@KP_Aashish

Hyderabad: A young Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) aspirant allegedly died by suicide in the Ashok Nagar area here due to the "postponement" of the TSPSC exam notification. The woman, identified as Pravalika and aged around 25 years, allegedly committed suicide in her room in a hostel in Ashok Nagar, which is known as the student hub, police said.

Pravalika was preparing for TSPSC exams, and she was upset that she couldn't do anything for her family. She ended her life allegedly after TSPSC notification got postponed, they said.

Students stage protests

After getting the news of the suicide, students gathered in huge numbers and staged a protest against the government by blocking the main road in the area and not allowing the police to shift the body.

Hundreds of students gathered and blocked traffic after a 25-year-old female student staying in a hostel and preparing for government jobs committed suicide under Ashok Nagar in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/ErQrNb1yby — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 13, 2023

Wt a tragic, a 25+ yrs old woman aspirant of TSPSC exams (G1,G2) has taken her life in Hyds' Ashiknagar after allegedly frustrated with delays&cancels. Flash protests erupted, hundreds are protesting at the hostel where it happened.@dhanyarajendran#Telangana pic.twitter.com/Lr1vzcpE91 — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) October 13, 2023

#WATCH | Telangana: A large number of people, including students, staged a protest in Hyderabad after a student allegedly died by suicide pic.twitter.com/pKWVYGVcKC — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

A suicide note was recovered by the police in which she stated that she was sorry to her family and that she couldn't do anything for them, an official said.

A case will be registered, and after the probe, details will be revealed, police said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP K Laxman expressed anguish over the death, saying, "The suicide of a hardworking student, Kum. Pravallika, is extremely painful news. She was diligently preparing for government examinations for many months. But due to repeated cancellations and postponements of exams by the BRS Govt, she has taken such extreme step...," he said in a post on X.

The suicide of a hardworking student, Kum. Pravallika, is an extremely painful news.



She was diligently preparing for goverment examinations since many months. But due to repeated cancellations and postponements of exams by the #BRS Govt, she has taken such extreme step.



This… pic.twitter.com/hbt7K25Cyd — Dr K Laxman (@drlaxmanbjp) October 13, 2023

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

Read Also Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide After Being Told To Study Instead Of Using Phone

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)