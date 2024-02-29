Telangana Chief Minister Announces 11,062 Teacher Vacancies in Mega DSC Notification 2024

Representative image

The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has released the Telangana Mega DSC notification 2024, announcing a staggering 11,062 vacancies for teachers across various categories.

Important Dates:

Application Process Opens: March 4, 2024

Application Deadline: April 2, 2024

Last year's DSC notification under the previous BRS government witnessed 5,089 teacher posts attracting a massive pool of 1.75 lakh applicants. However, due to scheduling conflicts with assembly elections, the exam was postponed. Recognising the persistent need to address teacher vacancies, the Revanth Reddy administration has now decided to fill a total of 11,062 positions, leading to the cancellation of the prior notification and the issuance of a fresh one.

Total vacancies: 11,062 teacher positions

School Assistants: 2,629

Linguists: 727

Physical Education Teachers (PETs): 182

Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs): 6,508

Special Category School Assistants: 220

Special Grade Teachers (SGTs): 796.

Application Fees:

Examination Fee: Rs. 1000

Note: Previous DSC applicants need not reapply; only fresh candidates are eligible.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of TS DSC.

Locate and click on the "Apply Online" option for the Telangana Mega DSC notification.

Fill out the registration form accurately.

Upload the necessary documents and submit.

Pay the application fee online.

Ensure completion of the application form before the deadline and retain a copy for future reference.

Print the Telangana Mega DSC acknowledgement page.

For the first time, the TS DSC exam will be conducted online, with examination centers established across all 11 districts of the state. Details regarding exam dates will be communicated by the state education department soon. It's important to note that the maximum age limit for candidates is set at 46 years.