 Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Final Opportunity For Application Form Edits
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Final Opportunity For Application Form Edits

Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Final Opportunity For Application Form Edits

Visit the Official Portal: Applicants must navigate to the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Final Opportunity For Application Form Edits | Representative image

Bihar: Aspiring educators in Bihar are urged to take note of the ongoing teacher recruitment process for 2023. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has provided candidates with a crucial chance to edit their application forms, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information before the selection process advances. This marks the last window for rectifications.

The candidates can make changes from September 1 to 3, 2023.

To make the process more accessible, the board has outlined simple steps for candidates to follow:

1. Visit the Official Portal: Applicants must navigate to the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Login: Using their registered credentials, candidates should log in to their application portal.

3. Edit Details: Once logged in, the option to edit the application form will be available. Candidates can revise any incorrect or incomplete details they had previously submitted.

4. Verify Changes: After making the necessary amendments, it's crucial to review the changes for accuracy.

5. Submit Changes: Once satisfied, applicants can save and submit the updated application form.

The initiative to allow edits in the application form reflects the board's commitment to a fair and transparent selection process. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.

Read Also
BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023: Day 2 Shift 2 Exam Ended
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FMGE Result 2023 Scorecard Likely To Be Out Tomorrow At natboard.edu.in

FMGE Result 2023 Scorecard Likely To Be Out Tomorrow At natboard.edu.in

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Round 2 Closes Tomorrow At hnbumu.ac.in

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Round 2 Closes Tomorrow At hnbumu.ac.in

Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Final Opportunity For Application Form Edits

Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Final Opportunity For Application Form Edits

'Can't Lift My Hand': Over 7K Students Tie Rakhi To Popular Online Tutor Khan Sir, Video Goes Viral...

'Can't Lift My Hand': Over 7K Students Tie Rakhi To Popular Online Tutor Khan Sir, Video Goes Viral...

SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Negative Marking Scheme Amended, Check Here

SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Negative Marking Scheme Amended, Check Here