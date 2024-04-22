Telangana Board To Announce Results Of Class 11, 12 Tomorrow; Check Time | Representational image

Tomorrow at 11 a.m., the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the results for classes 11 and 12. Ten lakh or so students registered for the Telangana Class 11 and Class 12 exams this year.

The results can be viewed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, the official TSBIE website. They can also be viewed at results.cgg.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, the results will also be accessible via the 'T App Folio' mobile application.

Read Also Uttarakhand Board Results 2024 To Be Released By Month End, Check Exact Date And Time

How to check?



--Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in, the official website.

--Choose the 'Telangana Inter Results 2024' link from the home page.

--Click on 'TS Inter 1st year Results 2024' to view the first year results.

--Click the link labelled 'TS Inter 2nd year Results 2024' to view the results for the second year.

--Enter your login information and hit send.

--The outcomes will show up on the screen.

--Print a copy of the marksheet after downloading it for your records.



Exams for the first year were administered from February 28 to March 18, and exams for the second year were administered from February 29 to March 19. Every day, the exams were held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Exams for general and vocational courses were given in person from February 1 to February 15. On February 16, the qualifying applicants took the English practical exam. On February 17, the Ethics and Human Values exam was held, and on February 19, the Environmental Education exam was held.