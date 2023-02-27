e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana: After medical, woman engineering student dies by suicide over leaked personal photos

Telangana: After medical, woman engineering student dies by suicide over leaked personal photos

A male friend of the student, who was allegedly in love with her, leaked her personal photos with others

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of a woman medical student allegedly dying by suicide, an engineering student in Warangal ended her life by hanging after a male friend shared her personal photos with others, police said on Monday. The woman had a friendship with an undergraduate student who loved her, they said.

However, she got acquainted with another engineering student later.

The woman and the undergraduate student developed differences and the latter allegedly shared some personal photos with her other friends.

This upset the woman and she allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at a relative's house Sunday evening, police said.

The woman's parents alleged that she took the extreme step due to the harassment by the two men and the latter was now in police custody.

A first-year post-graduate medical student who allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital in Warangal district on December 22 after being "harassed" by her senior in the same college, a male doctor, died at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad Sunday night.

Read Also
Telangana: Medical student dies days after suicide attempt over ragging
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP detains 65 'fake' candidates as lakhs of students skip exams over NSA...

UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP detains 65 'fake' candidates as lakhs of students skip exams over NSA...

Telangana: After medical, woman engineering student dies by suicide over leaked personal photos

Telangana: After medical, woman engineering student dies by suicide over leaked personal photos

119 medical students died by suicide in the last five years, RTI reply reveals

119 medical students died by suicide in the last five years, RTI reply reveals

CBSE rejects paper leak rumours on social media amid class 10, 12 exams

CBSE rejects paper leak rumours on social media amid class 10, 12 exams

Punjab shocker! Student stabbed to death in clash between 2 groups at Patiala's Punjabi University

Punjab shocker! Student stabbed to death in clash between 2 groups at Patiala's Punjabi University