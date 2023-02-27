e-Paper Get App
Telangana: Medical student dies days after suicide attempt over ragging

Identified as D Preethi, the 26-year-old, allegedly attempted suicide by self-administered injections after being harassed by her senior at Kakatiya Medical College, state the police.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
After working the night shift at MGM Hospital, she was found unconscious and was taken to Hyderabad while she remained in critical condition. | Representative Image

Hyderabad: On Sunday night, a first-year postgraduate medical student reportedly died in Hyderabad four days after attempting suicide.

Identified as D Preethi, the 26-year-old, allegedly attempted suicide by self-administered injections after being harassed by her senior at Kakatiya Medical College, state the police.

After working the night shift at MGM Hospital, she was found unconscious and was taken to Hyderabad while she remained in a critical condition.

According to reports, the victim's father complained about their ward being harassed by her senior, but the university authorities did nothing about it.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, police have reportedly arrested a second-year postgraduate student Mohammed Ali Saif and charged him with Abedment to Suicide, Harassment under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Anti-Ragging Act.

The initial investigation and the contents of the chat between the victim and the accused affirm the ragging claims, cops told the media. The police will also look into the case further once the toxicology report is received.

Mental Health Helplines

Mental Health Helplines | File

