Telangana: 22-year-old MBBS student dies by suicide in hostel room

ANIUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
The Nizamabad Government Medical College, Principal K Indhra said, "He was a brilliant student. The reason behind the incident not known." | Representative Photo
Hyderabad: A final year MBBS student of Nizamabad Government Medical College died by suicide inside his hostel room, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased student was identified as Dasari Harsha (22). The incident came to light on Saturday morning, the police said. The body of the deceased has been sent to District General Hospital for postmortem examination.

The exact reason behind Dasari Harsha of taking the extreme step of ending his life are not clear.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Harsha was having fun with his fellow students on Friday night. However, after dinner, he went into his room and committed suicide.

The town police reached the spot and started an investigation, stated the cops.

According to police, Harsha comes from the Chintaguda village of Jinnaram mandal of Manchiryala district. His father, Srinivas, works in the Gulf countries while his mother is a housewife.

The Nizamabad Government Medical College, Principal K Indhra said, "He was a brilliant student. The reason behind the incident not known."

