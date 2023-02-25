Mumbai: IIT Bombay conducts Interim Session of 61st Convocation Ceremony; 312 students awarded degrees

IIT Bombay Interim Session of 61st Convocation |

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) awarded degrees to 312 students at the interim session of its 61st Convocation held at the Institute’s Convocation Hall.

At the interim session of the 61st convocation, 333 degrees were awarded, which included 184 PhD students (200 degrees including dual degrees). For the first time, IIT Bombay issued B.Sc. (3 years) degrees to 18 students who preferred an early exit as per NEP 2020. In addition, 133 degrees including 39 EMBA degrees were awarded to students of various other programs.

The degrees were conferred upon those students who have completed all the requirements during the period from August 2022 to January 2023 and have requested for the degree to be awarded earlier than the 61st Convocation. Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director, of Persistent Systems Limited, was the Chief Guest at the function. The function was presided by the Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Bombay Dr. Sharad Kumar Saraf and the Director Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri gave away the degrees.

Ms. Savitri Gupta, a differently-abled female student of Department of Humanities and Social Science, received a lot of applause while receiving the PhD degree at the hands of the dignitaries. Apart from the students and faculty members of the Institute, the ceremony was attended by the families and friends of the students.