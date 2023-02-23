e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationProvide PM Modi's 'Exam Warriors' in all school libraries, Edu Ministry tells states

Provide PM Modi's 'Exam Warriors' in all school libraries, Edu Ministry tells states

The book aims to provide students, parents and teachers with ways and means to overcome examination stress.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Smt. Amrita Devendra Fadnavis along with Sharda Mandir school students Mumbai launch function of "Exam Warriors" Book by Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised by Divjay Foundation in Mumbai on Wednesday at Gaondevi south Mumbai | BL SONI
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has urged all states and Union territories to make the book ’Exam Warriors’ authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi available in school libraries, officials said on Wednesday.

”The education minister has requested the chief ministers of all states and administrators of Union Territories (UTs) to make ’Exam Warriors’ books available in libraries of each school under ’Samagra Shiksha’ so that a maximum number of students, teachers and parents get benefit from the prime minister’s words of wisdom and vision,” a senior official of the ministry said.

Read Also
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Here's what PM Modi said when student asked about criticism from...
article-image

The book aims to provide students, parents and teachers with ways and means to overcome examination stress.

The National Book Trust has published the translations of Exam Warriors in 11 Indian languages, namely Asamiya, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Modi also holds annual interactions with students, teachers and parents, called ”Pariksha Pe Charcha”, ahead of the board exams.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Provide PM Modi's 'Exam Warriors' in all school libraries, Edu Ministry tells states

Provide PM Modi's 'Exam Warriors' in all school libraries, Edu Ministry tells states

West Bengal: Calcutta HC angered by missing answer sheets of govt recruitment exam

West Bengal: Calcutta HC angered by missing answer sheets of govt recruitment exam

Uttarakhand: PCS mains exam begins today; free bus services for candidates

Uttarakhand: PCS mains exam begins today; free bus services for candidates

Mumbai: KJ Somaiya returns with ninth edition of Skream; students to win prizes worth lakhs

Mumbai: KJ Somaiya returns with ninth edition of Skream; students to win prizes worth lakhs

Maharashtra's non-teaching staff pauses protest amid HSC exams

Maharashtra's non-teaching staff pauses protest amid HSC exams