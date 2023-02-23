Provide PM Modi's 'Exam Warriors' in all school libraries, Edu Ministry tells states

Smt. Amrita Devendra Fadnavis along with Sharda Mandir school students Mumbai launch function of "Exam Warriors" Book by Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised by Divjay Foundation in Mumbai on Wednesday at Gaondevi south Mumbai | BL SONI

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has urged all states and Union territories to make the book ’Exam Warriors’ authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi available in school libraries, officials said on Wednesday.

”The education minister has requested the chief ministers of all states and administrators of Union Territories (UTs) to make ’Exam Warriors’ books available in libraries of each school under ’Samagra Shiksha’ so that a maximum number of students, teachers and parents get benefit from the prime minister’s words of wisdom and vision,” a senior official of the ministry said.

The book aims to provide students, parents and teachers with ways and means to overcome examination stress.

The National Book Trust has published the translations of Exam Warriors in 11 Indian languages, namely Asamiya, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Modi also holds annual interactions with students, teachers and parents, called ”Pariksha Pe Charcha”, ahead of the board exams.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)