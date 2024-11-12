 Telangana: 17-Year-Old Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room Of Rajiv Gandhi University Of Knowledge Technologies; Family Alleges Foul Play
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Nirmal district of Telangana allegedly died by suicide on Monday, police said.

The student's family members raised suspicion over her death and alleged that the hostel staff members were responsible for the incident.

About The Case

The girl, a student of Pre-University Course-II, was found hanging in her hostel room at the institute's campus in Basar town by her roommates, a police official said.

The girl is suspected to have taken her own life due to "family issues", according to a preliminary investigation.

A suicide note, purportedly written by the student and addressed to her parents and brother, has been found, police said, adding she was a native of Nizamabad district.

Meanwhile, the girl's family members questioned why her body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem without showing it to them first. They argued that the "suicide note" was also not shown to them and alleged the hostel staff was responsible for the girl's death.

Further investigation is on, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

