Double Tragedy In Chennai: Engineering Student Fatally Jumps In Front Of Bus After Girlfriend's Death In Bike Accident

A tragic incident unfolded on East Coast Road (ECR) on Saturday afternoon, leaving two young lives lost. A 20-year-old woman engineering student died in a bike accident, and her grief-stricken boyfriend, also 20, took his own life by jumping in front of a bus.



According to Times of India, the couple was riding a bike returning to their college in Padalam after visiting Mamallapuram.





At around 12.30pm, a Puducherry Road Transport Corporation bus rear-ended the bike near Mamallapuram, killing the woman on the spot as she came under the bus wheels. Her boyfriend, who was thrown off the bike, gathered himself up and rushed her to a nearby hospital in an autorikhsaw.

He was under an impression that she has lost consciousness due to injuries, however the doctor declared that she was dead on the spot.



Overcome with grief, the boyfriend about 30 minutes later ran onto ECR and jumped in front of an oncoming bus, resulting in fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.



"Prima facie, it appears he was unable to bear the loss of his girlfriend and took the extreme step," a police officer told to TOI.



The deceased were later found out to be third-year engineering students of a college at Padalam.