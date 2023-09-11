 Telangana: 10 MBBS Students Suspended For 'Ragging' Juniors
PTIUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Telangana: 10 MBBS Students Suspended For 'Ragging' Juniors | Representational Pic

Hyderabad: Ten MBBS students of state-run Gandhi Medical College here were suspended on Monday for one year, for allegedly ragging their juniors.

The suspension orders were issued after the anti-ragging committee took a decision to this effect following an inquiry which found them to be "indulging in ragging" over the past few days, an official said.

The students who were ragged, complained to the anti-ragging cell in UGC, New Delhi, he said, adding that the matter was conveyed to the Telangana authorities.

"We have suspended (them) for one year and we have evicted them from the hostel," he added. 

Follow us on

