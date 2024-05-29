Technical Glitches Disrupt Mumbai University Undergraduate Admissions

Mumbai University | Photo: Representative Image

As the admission season heats up at Mumbai University (MU), applicants have been facing problems while filling out the online admission forms. The MU’s website, recently redeveloped, has been experiencing technical glitches, affecting some users while leaving others unaffected.

The MU has started pre-admission registration for students seeking admissions to the first year of three-year and four-year degree courses for the academic year 2024-25.

While some students claim they were unable to submit their online admission forms, some are even facing issues while choosing their preferred college and programmes.

The registration window, open for only two weeks, will close on June 10. This deadline has added to the stress.

Several colleges within the university have even earlier deadlines, further complicating the process. This has led to confusion among students and their families.

After sitting for over an hour on her laptop, Parul Shah, a student aspiring to pursue FYBCOM, was left disappointed on Tuesday afternoon. "With the help of my elder brother, I filled the form, uploaded all the documents, and after submitting it, it showed 'Admission not submitted,' leaving us both confused about what to do next," said Shah.

Another student, Radhika Jha, who wants to apply to Mithibai College of Arts, expressed her frustration, "I can't find the college name on the website. I tried contacting the admissions department, but they said some colleges are being updated and advised to recheck on Friday."

Siddhi Vichare, who aims to apply to DG Ruparel College of Arts, Science & Commerce, has a similar experience. "I'm unable to select the college after choosing the course. I don't know what to do. I will try again later," Vichare told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

MU officials are yet to issue a detailed response regarding the technical problems but have assured that they are working to resolve them.

“Thousands of students must be accessing the admission website at the same time after admission announcement, probably causing traffic,” said an official from the admission department, on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media. “These are minor ups and downs,” he added.

“Sometimes the server slows down, but there is nothing to panic about, students have enough time to submit their forms,” another official told the FPJ.