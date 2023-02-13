Teachers' scam: Terminated teachers, non-teaching staff in West Bengal appeal to Calcutta HC

Calcutta HC |

Kolkata: Several teachers and non-teaching staff members from the Group-D category have appeared before the Calcutta High Court after their services were terminated following orders in two separate judgements.

The terminated staff, on Monday, approached the division bench of Calcutta HC in order to challenge the termination orders.

Both the groups of secondary teachers and non-teaching staff have approached the Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya, according to IANS. Senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court, president of the Calcutta High Court Bar Association, and senior Congress leader Arunava Ghosh are holding the brief on behalf of the terminated candidates.

Teaching, non-teaching staff, terminated over irregularities

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) terminated the services of around 800 illegally appointed teachers across the state's government high schools, on February 9. Reports had suggested that the number of these teachers' optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets is different from the ones present in the central server.

Though 900 teachers were on the radar of authorities for cancellation of services, multiple reviews led to the number coming down to 800.

Calcutta HC had also directed WBBSC to cancel the services of 2,819 illegally-appointed non-teaching staff of the Group-D category while urging the body to the list of non-teaching staff within 24 hours to start the process of termination.

The entire process is now set to face limbo as both the teachers and non-teaching staff have now approached the division bench, in order to challenge their termination orders.

