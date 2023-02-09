West Bengal: WBBSC set to eliminate services of thousands of teachers, non-teaching staff

Representative Photo |

Kolkata: West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is set to terminate the services of its teaching and non-teaching staff.

The commission will move ahead with terminating the services of 800 illegally appointed teachers at the secondary in state-run schools across West Bengal, as per its submission before the Calcutta High Court.

According to reports, these teachers will be the ones whose numbers in optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets are different from the ones present in the central server. An investigation by the authorities came to the conclusion that several candidates secured marks as high as 53 despite keeping the sheets blank or answering just a few questions.

Though 900 teachers were on the radar of authorities for cancellation of services, multiple reviews led to the number coming down to 800.

In a different instance, Calcutta HC directed WBSSC to terminate the services of 2,819 illegally-appointed non-teaching staff of the Group-D category.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed WBSSC to upload the list of non-teaching staff within 24 hours to start the process of termination.

The non-teaching staff members, who are going to be shown the exit doors, are guilty of tampering with the OMR sheets in the written examinations.

"First publish the names of these candidates on the website and then cancel their appointments. Complete the entire process within the next 24 hours," Justice Gangopadhyay directed the WBSSC's counsel, according to IANS.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)