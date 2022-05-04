Teachers bunk school to protest in New South Wales

Australia: The Teachers Federation in New South Wales(NSW), Australia, has gone ahead with their announced protest on the morning of 4th May. More than 15,000 teachers have taken to the streets to battle non-competitive salaries and an immense workload.

Protestors believe that these problems have created a scarcity of teaching professionals, and COVID-19 has made the bad situation worse. Tweets, banners, and shirts for the protest are seen with ‘#MoreThanThanks’ to propagate their cause. Protestors have been gathering across New South Wales in places like Sydney, Illawarra, and Hunter Valley.

The Teachers Federation had sent out a letter addressing the parents on the 27th April, announcing the protest that was to happen this morning. The letter stated the need to protest and encouraged parents to support the educators of their children. Schools have also expressed the ongoing problem of inadequate staffing. The Federation claims to have been asking the NSW government for more than 18 months to improve their working conditions.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 02:31 PM IST