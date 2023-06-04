TBSE Tripura class 10th, 12th results 2023 to be out tomorrow, link here

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Tripura class 10 and class 12 board results tomorrow, June 5. The date and time for the declaration of TBSE 10th result 2023 and TBSE 12th result 2023 have been confirmed by the board authorities. As per the official, the Tripura Board Result 2023 will be announced at 12 pm.
To check the results for TBSE classes 10 and 12 board exam, students can visit the official websites of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) at tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Steps to check TBSE class 10th, 12th results 2023
Go to the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in.
On the homepage, look for the link, "TBSE 10th result 2023" or "TBSE 12th result 2023" link
Enter your login details, such as roll number or registration number, as required.
After submitting the login details, your result will be displayed on the screen.
