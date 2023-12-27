TBSE Announces Exam Dates for Class 10th and 12th in 2024 | Representative image

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has unveiled the examination dates for Class 10th and 12th, setting the stage for the academic assessments in 2024.

According to the released datesheet, the Class 10th board exams are slated to occur from March 2 to March 23, 2024, while the Class 12th or Higher Secondary exams will take place from March 1 to March 30, 2024. Students can access the detailed exam schedule on the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

The examination sessions for both classes are scheduled to commence at noon, with the board exams for Classes 10th and 12th, excluding language and vocational subjects, concluding at 3:15 pm. However, the language and vocational exams will conclude at 1:15 pm. This timeframe ensures a systematic and organized conduct of the examinations.

The datesheet also includes the examination schedule for Madrasa Alim and Madrasa Fazil for the academic year 2024. TBSE Madrasa Alim Class 10 exams are set to take place from March 2 to March 23, 2024. Meanwhile, the TBSE Madrasa Fazil Class 12 exams for Arts students are scheduled from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The TBSE Madrasa Fazil Class 12 exam for Theology is slated to be held from March 1 to March 23, 2024.

How to download?

Visit the official TBSE website

Click on the 'Announcement' section

Navigate to the notification link labeled 'Datasheet of Madhyamik and H.S Exam-2024.'

Subsequently, a PDF document containing the exam schedule will appear on the screen, allowing students to check and save it for future reference.