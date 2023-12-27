NTA Opens Correction Window for SSC Military Nursing Service Exam 2024 | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the online application correction window for the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 under the aegis of Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) on December 27. Eligible candidates have the opportunity to edit their completed registration forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in until December 29.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for January 14, 2023, and will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Hall tickets for the exam can be downloaded starting from the 1st week of January 2024.

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/SSCMNS) and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required. The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 29 December 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances,” as mentioned in the notification.

Here are the steps to correct/edit the MNS application:

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in

Click on the link "Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24"

Now, click on the registration link for MNS SSC 2023-24

Login using your registration details and proceed

Make changes to the application (if required)

Save, download a copy, and take a printout for future reference