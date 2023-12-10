Registration Window For SSC Military Nursing Service Recruitment Exam 2024 To Open Tomorrow

Representative Image

The Military Nursing Service: Short Service Commission exam 2024 enrollment window will open tomorrow, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates may register on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/SSCMNS, for the MNS-SSC recruitment 2024 till December 26. The MNS-SSC recruiting 2024 will be held by the NTA on January 14, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The application form revision window will be open from December 27 to December 28. During the first week of January, the official website will host the link to the MNS-SSC admission card.

Exam Pattern

Multiple choice questions (MCQs) on nursing, English language proficiency, and general intellect will be included, according to the NTA. There won't be any negative marking and the test will only be administered in English. Applicants will have 150 minutes to complete the test.

Eligibility Criteria

Only female applicants between the ages of 21 and 35 are eligible to apply for the MNS-SSC 2024 recruiting. "Under the auspices of the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the examination for Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24," the NTA stated in an official notification.