Tata Capital Introduces Collateral-Free Education Loans For Upto 75 Lakh |

Tata Capital, the financial services company of the Tata Group, has introduced education loans for students seeking financial support for higher education in various countries including India, the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and Dubai.

The company is offering collateral-free loans of up to Rs 75 lakh and secured loans of up to Rs 200 lakh or the total cost of education, covering tuition fees and living expenses.

The loan is available for undergraduate, postgraduate, or Masters programs in fields such as Science, technology, engineering & mathematics, Management, and Vocational courses.

The company also provides pre-admission sanction letters to assist students in the application process. Tata Capital said that the loans will be given at competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options, to make it easier for students manage payments during their study period.

Vivek Chopra, Chief Operating Officer of Retail Finance at Tata Capital said, “The comprehensive range of Education Loans go beyond conventional financial support, covering aspects from tuition fees to travel and medical. With a student-first approach, we aim to break down socio-economic barriers to higher education, ensuring that every student gets the opportunity to fulfil their academic aspirations.”