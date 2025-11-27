 Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025: First-Round Seat Allotment Declared; Get Direct Link Here
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the first-round seat allotment result for Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 under PGMAC. Candidates seeking postgraduate medical admissions can now download the Round 1 allotment list from bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Thursday declared the Round 1 seat allotment results for the NEET PG–based Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2025. Candidates who registered for the first round can now check their allotment status and download the seat allotment list at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The allotment list contains essential information of the seat type, NEET roll number, PGMAC ID, NEET applied rank, NEET All India Rank (AIR), name of candidate, degree rank, diploma open rank, diploma remote rank, category rank, RCG rank, and DQ rank of every applicant.

As per the Bihar NEET PG counselling schedule, the candidates are to download their allotment order by December 1. The reporting to the allotted institutes will be held between November 28 and December 1.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: The Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, candidates can check their details on the PDF

Note: Download the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2025 Result PDF Direct Link

