JEE Main 2026: NTA To Close Session 1 Registrations Today; Fee Payment Allowed Till 11:50 PM

JEE Main 2026 Registration | Official Website

JEE Main Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration process today, November 27. Applications can also be submitted by the eligible candidates who have not applied yet on the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in, up to 9 PM, and the fee payment window will be open till 11.50 PM.

The agency has urged aspirants to avoid last-minute traffic on the portal and complete the registration and payment process within the stipulated time.

Session 1 Begins January 21

JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions, i.e. 1 and 2, between January 21 and 30, 2026, in various exam centres around the country. The second round will be held between April 2 and 9, 2026, and the application phase will be opened in February 2026. The final schedule of Session 2 will be announced shortly.

The registration fee can be paid using credit/debit cards, net banking, and UPI. NTA has encouraged the candidates to ensure that they consider every detail before they hand in the form because the deadline is strict and no alterations will be accepted.

JEE Main 2026 Registration: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link JEE Main 2026 Registration on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the JEE Main 2026 Registration confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.