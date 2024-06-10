TANCET 2024 Registration Window For Counselling Begins, Apply NOW! | Representative Image

On June 10, 2024, the Directorate of Technical Education in Chennai began accepting registrations for counselling for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. Those who passed the exam can apply on tn-mbamca.com, the official website. For both programmes, registration ends on July 4, 2024.



TANCET Counselling 2024 is offered online by DTE Chennai. It includes registration for counselling, document verification, option entry, rank list creation, and seat assignment. It should be emphasised that only candidates whose documents have been confirmed will be listed in order of rank.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates from the state of Tamil Nadu are qualified. They must have finished a minimum of three years of undergraduate study with an aggregate score of at least 50% for general category candidates and 45% for reserved category candidates. The TANCET 2024 Scorecard must be valid for him or her.

The DTE does not specify an age limit.

Required Documents

Previous academic records (Class X and XII mark sheet along with certificate)

TANCET MBA scorecard 2024

Transfer certificate

TANCET MBA admit card 2024

TANCET MBA counselling call letter

Domicile certificate

Medical certificate

TANCET 2024



For admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) programmes at participating Tamil Nadu colleges, Anna University administered the TANCET exam. Two shifts of the 2024 test were conducted on March 9. The TANCET MCA exam was administered during the first shift, which ran from 10 am to 12 pm. The MBA entrance exam was administered during the second shift, which ran from 2:30 to 4:30. Candidates should visit Anna University's official website for additional pertinent information.