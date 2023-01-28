Tamil Nadu: What is 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme? Stalin govt extends programme to Arts and Science colleges

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with students | Twitter

Chennai: MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has extended its flagship scheme 'Naan Mudhalvan' for Arts and Sciences Colleges across the state. Dubbed as 'industry-friendly', the programme provides training to over 3 lakh engineering students in the southern state.

What is 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme?

The 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 1, 2022, with the aim of catering to Engineering students.

Naan Mudhalvan platform aims to provide 'dynamic information' for college students on courses and relevant information about industry-specific skill offerings which will enable the students of Tamil Nadu to get training in their chosen field of interest which will help them in achieving their career goals.

The objective of Naan Mudhalvan is to identify potential training providers, for imparting various skill training programmes based on current industry gaps.

Through the programme, the students would be able to get trained and ensure they get jobs according to their skill sets.

"We will also offer career and academic guidance to students in state educational institutions. Naan Mudhalvan showcases 2000+ institutes and consequent 300+ career pathways," states the description on the website.

The programme was launched after complaints that engineering students are not trained properly in Tamil Nadu.

The nodal agency for the promotion of the scheme is Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

What does the TNSDC do?

The TNSDC is presently offering training in Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Manufacturing, Banking and Finance, Green Energy, Logistics, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Personality development as also training for appearing in competitive exams.

The skill development body is also providing jobs to the students who have undergone training, mostly in the areas of construction, leather industry, automotive, banking, financial and insurance services. The authorities, however, said that jobs would be provided in more sectors in the days to come and added that discussions are on with various industries to provide breaks to graduate students.

Stalin government is also planning to provide a mentorship programme for the students that would help them meet, interact and learn from these mentors who are industry leaders. The experience and expertise of these mentors would be a major support system for these students in their future endeavours.



The Skill development corporation has also organised a 'Naan Mudhalvan' short film festival so that students make films on the importance of skill development at an early age in school.

Inputs from IANS

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)