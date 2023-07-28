Tamil Nadu TNEA Counselling 2023: Registration Begins At tneaonline.org

Tamil Nadu TNEA Counselling | Representational Pic

Tamil Nadu has begin the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA)- 2023 general counselling on July 28, 2023. Interested candidates who want apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

The counselling process will be conducted from July 28 to September 3, 2023. Choice Filling is enabled for all first-round candidates, request you to login and complete the choice filling on or before July 30, 2023. The online general counselling is conducted for Academic, Government School 7.5% category and vocational students.

Application Fee for TNEA 2023 General Counselling:

The registration fees for counselling is ₹500/- for general category and ₹250/- for SC /SCA /ST category.

The fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNEA.

Steps to apply for TNEA 2023 Counselling:

Visit the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

Click on login link and enter the required details to register.

Once registration is completed, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

