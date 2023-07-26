Tamil Nadu Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Out At dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu class 10 Supplementary results 2023 Out | File (Representational Pic)

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced the results of Tamil Nadu Class 10 or SSLC Supplementary today, July 26, through its official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check their scores after logging into the portal by using roll number and date of birth.

Students will be required SSLC roll number and Date of birth to check TN SSLC Supplementary result 2023.

TN DGE conducted the SSLC Supply examination in June-July, 2023.

TN 10th Supply result 2023 direct link

Results of the Tamil Nadu Class 10th exams were released in May in which the pass percentage stood at 91.39 per cent.

This year, a total of 9,14,320 students appeared in the and of them, 8,35,614 passed.

Steps to check scores for TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023:

Go to dge.tn.gov.in.

Now, go to the results tab.

Open the SSLC June-July exam result link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Login and check your result.

