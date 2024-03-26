 Tamil Nadu State Class 10th Board Exams 2024 Commence Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu State Class 10th Board Exams 2024 Commence Today

Tamil Nadu State Class 10th Board Exams 2024 Commence Today

The exams will be held until April 8.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Representational image

Today, March 26, the state class 10th or SSLC board exams 2024 will be held by the Directorate of Government Examination (DoGE), Tamil Nadu. The TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be conducted from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. The exams will be held until April 8.

Every student scheduled to take the test will have ten minutes to read the relevant question paper and an additional five minutes to confirm the information provided by the candidates on their response sheet.

Qualifying marks

In order to pass the TN board test in 2024, students must get at least 35 points out of 100 in each subject. This guideline also applies to passing in subjects that are compartmentalized. Applicants may apply for the compartmental exams if they are failing one or more subjects.

Read Also
School Headmaster And Staff Under Inquiry For Forcing Students To Attend PM Modi's Roadshow In Tamil...
article-image

Class 10 Exams in Tamil Nadu in 2024: Important Notes

It is important for students to remember to bring their TN 10th admit card 2024 to the exam room because they won't be able to take the test without it.

Students are recommended to attend at the test center at least thirty minutes before to the start time of the exam, which is set for 9.15am.

The Tamil Nadu board schedule for 2024 states that students get from 10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. to check their question papers.

This year, 9.38 lakh students will take the test in total. According to PTI, of the total, 9.10 lakh are pupils from 12,616 schools, 28,827 are private students, and 235 are prisoners. Exam centers number 4,107, and 48,700 instructors have been designated as invigilators. 4,591 flying squads will also be on duty during the exam to stop exam misconduct.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jammu And Kashmir Board Announces New Date For Class 12 Physical Education Exam

Jammu And Kashmir Board Announces New Date For Class 12 Physical Education Exam

NTA To Start Application Process For UGC-NET June 2024 Session Soon

NTA To Start Application Process For UGC-NET June 2024 Session Soon

Children Run Riot With Holi, Colours And Joy

Children Run Riot With Holi, Colours And Joy

ICAI CA May 2024 Application Correction Window To Reopen On March 27

ICAI CA May 2024 Application Correction Window To Reopen On March 27

Tamil Nadu State Class 10th Board Exams 2024 Commence Today

Tamil Nadu State Class 10th Board Exams 2024 Commence Today