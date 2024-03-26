Tamil Nadu State Class 10th Board Exams 2024 Commence Today

Representational image

Today, March 26, the state class 10th or SSLC board exams 2024 will be held by the Directorate of Government Examination (DoGE), Tamil Nadu. The TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be conducted from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. The exams will be held until April 8.

Every student scheduled to take the test will have ten minutes to read the relevant question paper and an additional five minutes to confirm the information provided by the candidates on their response sheet.

Qualifying marks

In order to pass the TN board test in 2024, students must get at least 35 points out of 100 in each subject. This guideline also applies to passing in subjects that are compartmentalized. Applicants may apply for the compartmental exams if they are failing one or more subjects.

Class 10 Exams in Tamil Nadu in 2024: Important Notes

It is important for students to remember to bring their TN 10th admit card 2024 to the exam room because they won't be able to take the test without it.

Students are recommended to attend at the test center at least thirty minutes before to the start time of the exam, which is set for 9.15am.

The Tamil Nadu board schedule for 2024 states that students get from 10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. to check their question papers.

This year, 9.38 lakh students will take the test in total. According to PTI, of the total, 9.10 lakh are pupils from 12,616 schools, 28,827 are private students, and 235 are prisoners. Exam centers number 4,107, and 48,700 instructors have been designated as invigilators. 4,591 flying squads will also be on duty during the exam to stop exam misconduct.