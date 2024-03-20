 School Headmaster And Staff Under Inquiry For Forcing Students To Attend PM Modi's Roadshow In Tamil Nadu
The District Education Officer asked the management of the government-aided Sri Sai Baba Vidyalayam Aided Middle School to take strict action against the headmaster and staff and submit a detailed report on the incident.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image

Education authorities in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have initiated an inquiry against a school headmaster and other staff for making school children attend the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) M. Balamurali, addressing media persons, said: "We have initiated an investigation. Prior to the event, all schools were explicitly instructed to abstain from such practices."

Many children were seen watching the show at various locations and some under the age of 14 were observed dressed as deities and others were wearing clothes bearing party symbols during the roadshow on Monday.

The Election Commission prohibits children from being used for any election-related campaign.

Students present at the roadshow said school authorities instructed them to gather at the Sai Baba Colony junction two hours before the event. This was close to the starting point of the roadshow, between Ganga Hospital on Mettupalayam Road and the Head Post Office in R.S. Puram.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, in a social media post, said: "We have taken cognisance of the issue and the ARO has sought reports from the respective departments. Suitable action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry."

Assistant Returning Officer P. Suresh told media persons that these practices violate the Model Code of Conduct and after the inquiry was completed, the report would be forwarded to the Election Commission of India officials.

