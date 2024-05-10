Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results OUT; Check Here | File

The results for the 2024 Class 10 board examinations is released by the Directorate of Government Exams Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) on May 10. Students can view their scorecards by going to tnresults.nic.in, the official result website, once they've been released.

As soon as the official website's result link is activated, students can obtain their TN Board SSLC/Class 10th Result mark sheets right away. It is advised that while downloading the results, students have their registration number or roll number close to hand. The mark sheet will contain details on the grades, divisions, percentages, and marks that the students received during the course of the academic year.

In addition to the official website, students can use the DigiLocker programme and SMS feature to view their results for the Tamil Nadu Board 10 exam. Students must first enter their registration number and birthdate to obtain their scorecard.

How to check results via SMS?

in the format indicated below in order to verify their results via SMS:



-On your phone, open the messaging app.

-Type 'TNBOARD10' in a new message, followed by your date of birth and registration number.

-Text 9282232585 with the message.

-A message containing the outcome will be sent to your mobile number in a matter of seconds.

TN SSLC Exam 2024

Different exam locations in Tamil Nadu hosted the TN SSLC exam from March 26 to April 8, 2024. The Social Science Paper Part III marked the end of the exam, which started with papers in Tamil and other languages.



The TN SSLC results for 2023 were released on May 19, 2024. The previous year's overall pass rate was 91.39%.