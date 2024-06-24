Tamil Nadu SSLC 2024 Supplementary Exam Admit Cards To Be Released Today! Exam On June 25

Representative Image

The admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (TN SSLC) or class 10 supplementary exam are set to be released today (June 24) by the Directorate of Government Examinations. The TN SSLC science practical exam is set to be conducted on June 25 and 26, 2024.

The admit cards will be made available to the candidates on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the supplementary exam will be able to view and download their admit cards from the website.

Candidates are required to use their application number/roll number, and Date of Birth (DOB) in order to open their admit card.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Passing Criteria

Students must receive at least 35 out of 100 marks in each theory subject and an overall average of 35% in order to pass the Tamil Nadu Class 10th exams. To be eligible for class 11, candidates must receive 20 points out of 75 on theory papers and 15 points out of 25 on the practical assessment.

The TN SSLC overall pass percentage for this year is 91.55%, up from 91.39% in the previous year. 4,47,061 girls and 4,47,203 boys out of 8,94,264 students took the class 10 SSLC exam in 2024. 8,18,743 students in total were successful on the test.

Exam Day Guidelines

It is recommended that candidates arrive at the testing location sixty minutes prior to the exam's start time. Candidates must carry identity proof with them. The candidates may also carry a transparent water bottle.

Candidates should take care to ensure that they do not enter the exam room with any electronic devices, including smart watches, cell phones, earbuds, or other devices.

Until the invigilator gives instructions, candidates are not allowed to get up from their seats during the exam. Throughout the exam, you must remain silent.

A valid admit card is required for candidates to appear in the exam mentioned above. In any event, a candidate will not be permitted to take the exam if they do not have an admit card.