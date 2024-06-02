Job Alert! JP Morgan Bangalore is Hiring; Operations And Quality Control Analyst Needed | Representative pic/ iStock

JP Morgan, Bangalore, is seeking to recruit an experienced operations and quality control analyst. Checking the quality of loan documents will be the responsibility of the candidate as an operations analyst.

The role of a specialist is to check the quality of the loan documents. The process involves reviewing the collateral by QC, perfecting the lien, and indexing it in line with the SLA of the business.

Quality control reviews the collateral to perfect it and index it in accordance with the business SLA. The duty also requires the capture of FRBNY, core, and business metadata through legal document language interpretation. The group ensures the loans to FRBNY after reviewing the document.

Apply Before: June 6, 2024, 12:51 PM

Job Schedule: Full-Time

Location: Bengaluru

Required Qualifications and Skills Capabilities

1-2 years of work experience combined with a bachelor's or master's degree

Previous experience providing customer service

In the banking sector, documentation and quality control experience.

Exhibit outstanding communication skills both in writing and speaking.

The ability to solve issues and make decisions independently.

Conducting research for and responding to any requests or questions made by officers or business partners.

Working with important individuals to develop or recommend process improvements is a crucial part of actively participating in process improvement.

Ability to communicate with bank employees at different levels in an efficient manner.

Workplace Duties

Control the production process to make sure there are no delays or SLA violations.

Examine EOD checks to make sure that all received requests are assigned and handled.

Make timely recommendations to the manager regarding modifications to the process.

Every modification to a process must be communicated to the team and updated in the procedures.

Make sure a suitable plan for resilience is in place for any emergencies.

Determine the underlying cause of any productivity or quality-related issues.

Effectively communicate with your team, the market, and business associates.

Preferred credentials, aptitudes, and abilities

Capacity to operate with minimal oversight and minimal guidance on new tasks.

The capacity to collaborate with others in a team setting and the adaptability to work the night shift.

Strong familiarity with Microsoft Office.

Solid proficiency with analytics and QC tools

Disclaimer: The recruitment information provided above is for informational purposes only and has been sourced from the official website of the organization.