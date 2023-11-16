Tamil Nadu Releases Class 10, 11, 12 Public Exam Dates And Full Schedule, Direct Link Inside

All three classes will have exams, which start at 10 am and end at 1:15 pm | Representative image

The public exam schedule for Class 10 (SSC), Class 11(HSC), and Class 12, have been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. These tests are scheduled for March and April of 2024.

Final Exam Dates

Final exams for Class 11 will be held from March 4 to 25, 2024, and for Class 10 from March 26 to April 8. Public exams for class 12 will be held from March 1 to 22, 2024.

Practical Exams Dates

The dates for practical exams are given below:

Class 10: February 23, 2024 to February 29, 2024

Class 11: February 19, 2024 to February 24, 2024

Class 12: February 12, 2024 to February 17, 2024

Result Dates

The dates for the result are given below:

Class 10: May 10, 2024

Class 11: May 14, 2024

Class 12: May 6, 2024

The Language part 1 paper will be given to students on the first day of the Class 12 final exams.

The final day of class 12 will include papers on biology, botany, history, business mathematics and statistics, basic electronics engineering, basic civil engineering, basic automobile engineering, basic mechanical engineering, textile technology, office management, and secretaryship.

Timings

All three classes will have exams, which start at 10 am and end at 1:15 pm. The first ten minutes are dedicated to reading question papers, from 10 a.m. to 10 a.m. The next ten minutes, from 10:10 to 10:15 am, are for candidates to confirm their details.

Between 10:15 am and 1:15 pm, students can try their hand at question papers.

Candidates can download comprehensive date sheets from dge.tn.gov.in.

