Top 5 Tips To Complete Your Exam Paper On Time

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 15, 2023

If you struggle to complete your exam paper on time; follow these steps....

Freepik

Practice - It is important for the students have a writing practice which will help increase your writing speed.

Freepik

Easy Answers - Always first answer the questions that you know the answers to, it will you to complete most of the paper under time limit and also give time to attempt the difficult ones.

Freepik

Read Textbook - Students should have a habit of reading their textbooks thoroughly so they can think fast during exams.

Freepik

Check Time - Keep a constant check on the time so you get an idea to write accordingly.

Freepik

No breaks - Students should refrain themselves from taking any breaks during exam as it can cause them to loose focus.

Freepik

Thanks For Reading!

Top 5 Promising Career Options For Only 10th and 12th Passed Students
Find out More