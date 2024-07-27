 Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to Offer 10% Extra Marks for Shorthand Typing Skills
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to Offer 10% Extra Marks for Shorthand Typing Skills

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has recently introduced a significant incentive for candidates pursuing government jobs by awarding an additional 10% in marks for shorthand and typing skills.

This move has sparked a substantial increase in interest and enrollment in typing and shorthand courses, with a notable 10% rise in student participation. This surge reflects a growing recognition of the importance of these skills in enhancing career prospects within the government sector.

After a pandemic-induced decline, typing course enrollment has seen a 10% increase as students recognize the value of these qualifications for government employment.

Upcoming Exams

The Directorate of Technical Education has scheduled exams for August and September, including:

- High-Speed Shorthand Exam (August 10-11)

- Shorthand Junior and Masters Exams (August 24-25)

- Commerce and Accountancy Exams (August 23)

- Typing Junior, Master, and Master High-Speed Exams (August 31 - September 1)

- Results Release (October 29)

