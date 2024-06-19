Tamil Nadu HSE Plus 2 Supplementary Exam 2024 Hall Ticket To Be Out Today! | Representative image

The Tamil Nadu HSE supplementary exam hall ticket for 2024 will be made available today by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The HSC Class 12 hall ticket for the compartment (supplementary) test can be downloaded by students from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Important Point To Note

For each topic, students must receive a minimum of 35 out of a possible 100 points. Every topic in TN HSE +2 consists of an internal, a practical, and a component. Theoretically, each topic requires 15 out of 70 points to be scored; nonetheless, 35 points are required overall. For courses without a practical component, such as languages, students must receive at least 25 out of 90 points.

Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the hall ticket link

Step 3: Once click and open it, enter your required details to login

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will appear on your screen

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates should take out a print out of the hall ticket and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information regarding the above mentioned exam.

A total of 7,60,606 students took the TN HSE +2 test this year, with 4,86,961 of those appearing in the science category. 11,585 students in the arts and 33,256 students in the vocational fields took the TN +2 HSE overall. Up to 4,69,177 students completed the science stream, 9,925 students passed the arts TS plus 2 test, and 28,549 students passed the vocational exam. This year, 94.56% of candidates passed the TN HSE +2 exam overall.