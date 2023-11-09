Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rainfall Prompts School Closures Across Several Districts

Tamil Nadu faced widespread rainfall as the North East Monsoon intensified, bringing heavy showers to southern districts. Madurai experienced waterlogging following intense rainfall, leading the District Collector to declare a holiday for schools on November 9. Other affected districts, including Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore, also announced school closures.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a forecast for isolated heavy rainfall across the state. A low-pressure area formed over the East-central Arabian Sea, influenced by a cyclonic circulation in the Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea. The system is expected to move westwards and weaken over the next 24 hours.
According to the reports, Kotagiri in Nilgiris district recorded the highest rainfall at 228 mm, causing landslides along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway line. This led to the cancellation of the mountain train service. Landslides also impacted road traffic in Kotagiri, diverting traffic via Coonoor to Mettupalayam.
Moderate thunderstorms affected several districts, including Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruvallur.
The Northeast Monsoon remained active throughout Tamil Nadu, causing heavy rain in lower Kothagiri and resulting in the cancellation of NMR Mountain trains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that isolated heavy rainfall would persist on November 9, with a significant reduction expected thereafter. Residents are advised to stay informed about local weather updates as the situation develops.
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)