Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rainfall Prompts School Closures Across Several Districts

Several districts in Tamil Nadu declared a school holiday due to heavy rainfall in the state

Tamil Nadu faced widespread rainfall as the North East Monsoon intensified, bringing heavy showers to southern districts. Madurai experienced waterlogging following intense rainfall, leading the District Collector to declare a holiday for schools on November 9. Other affected districts, including Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore, also announced school closures.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a forecast for isolated heavy rainfall across the state. A low-pressure area formed over the East-central Arabian Sea, influenced by a cyclonic circulation in the Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea. The system is expected to move westwards and weaken over the next 24 hours.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging in several parts of Madurai after heavy rainfall in the region.



In view of heavy rainfall, the Madurai District Collector declared a holiday for schools today.



(Drone visuals) pic.twitter.com/aGBIf6DSLx — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

According to the reports, Kotagiri in Nilgiris district recorded the highest rainfall at 228 mm, causing landslides along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway line. This led to the cancellation of the mountain train service. Landslides also impacted road traffic in Kotagiri, diverting traffic via Coonoor to Mettupalayam.

Moderate thunderstorms affected several districts, including Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruvallur.

The Northeast Monsoon remained active throughout Tamil Nadu, causing heavy rain in lower Kothagiri and resulting in the cancellation of NMR Mountain trains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that isolated heavy rainfall would persist on November 9, with a significant reduction expected thereafter. Residents are advised to stay informed about local weather updates as the situation develops.

