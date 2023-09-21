Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed For Classes 1 to 5 In Vellore Amid Heavy Rains

Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed in Vellore | Representational Pic

Several districts across Tamil Nadu received heavy rains yesterday, following which the administration in Vellore has directed all schools to suspend classes from 1 to 5 on September 21.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu on September 21 and 22. SkyMet weather predicted, "Light to moderate rain with one or two intense spells may occur over Northeast India, coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and Uttarakhand. Scattered light to moderate rain is possible over UttarPradesh, Vidarbha, West Madhya Pradesh, TamilNadu, interior Karnataka."

Waterlogging was witnessed at Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway in Konavattam due to heavy rainfall in Vellore.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Waterlogging witnessed at Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway in Konavattam due to heavy rainfall in Vellore.



District Administration has suspended classes for std 1-5 in all schools of the district due to the rainfall. pic.twitter.com/TXLwWrMie0 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

According to the reports, rains are likely to lash Vellore, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet for a short duration.

Local Meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in nine districts of the state today. Puducherry and Karaikkal will also receive heavy rains. Chennai city is receiving heavy rains as of now. IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

