 Noida: Schools To Remain Shut From September 21-25 Due To International Trade Fair
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Noida: Schools To Remain Shut From September 21-25 Amid International Trade Fair | Representative Photo

Noida is organizing the international trade exhibition at the Expo Centre in Greater Noida therefore the schools across city will remain closed for five days (from September 21-25). However, a few of them have come with the idea that they (schools) will conduct online classes in the given period.

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken various steps to make the event a grand success. The five days of trade show will also include a weekend - on September 23 and 24 - so technically the schools will remain closed for three days - September 21, 22 and 25.

The International trade exhibition will inaugurate by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed that the international trade show will serve as a platform to introduce the world to the rich crafts, cuisine, and culture of Uttar Pradesh. According to the official website of the event, more than 500,000 visitors, including international attendees, are anticipated to attend the trade exhibition.

The website reads, "It will showcase ODOP (One District One Product), GI-Tag products, and a whole lot of other products that are created and manufactured across Uttar Pradesh and that have immense potential to be marketed globally."

The exhibition will be spread in an area of more than 50,000 square metres. The website says that the business hours for the trade exhibition are 11am-3pm and public hours from 3pm-8pm.

