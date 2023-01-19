Auto Expo 2023: Cartist creates car arts with a message of sustainability

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 19, 2023
Jaipur-based car art and restoration firm 'Cartist' showcased some car arts at the Auto Expo, with a message of sustainability to save our planet
Chevy with toys of India: Artist Shrikant depicts the rich heritage of Indian toys from different cities of India on 1929 Chevrolet
He has made wooden toys of Udaipur on one side and depicts wooden toys Channapatna from Karnataka. On the other hand, he portrays puppets of Jaipur
Car wireframe that replicated the grandeur of the automobile brand, Cartist into creative artwork
Auto in Indigo: The amazing Indian local road transport legend, the auto-rickshaw, fashioning the indigo colour which was once used as a medium of protest against British
Car made using e-waste materials to give a message to think about our use and promote mindful consumption of resources
The auto expo also includes 'Mai Bhi Cartist' – An special activity where you can paint a car with a Cartist at the venue. To be Cartist, all you need is to take the brush and paint the car with your imagination and creativity
EV Scooters as Artwork
It included Ambassador made from automobile scrap which includes bearings, clutch plates, steel wire, chain, transmission gear, engine piston, and other materials from car scrap and made from more than 1500 scrap auto parts
