Tamil Nadu: Governor appoints Vice-Chancellors To government-run universities

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor of state-run universities, R N Ravi, appointed Vice-Chancellors to three government universities. Tamil Nadu Governor appointed T Arumugam as the Vice-Chancellor of Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University, Mr Ravi and N Chandrasekar were appointed as the Vice-Chancellors of Alagappa and Manonmaniam Sundaranar universities respectively, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Alagappa University and Mananmaniam Sundaranar University are in Karaikudi and Tirunelveli respectively. All the three appointees have decades of rich teaching, research and administrative experience. They have received various awards and have a distinguished career record.

The appointments are for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office by the appointees.

