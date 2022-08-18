TN: Free breakfast scheme to benefit students from 74 schools | Commonwealth Union

The free break fast scheme by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin for primary school students will have maximum beneficiaries from Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

According to the state education department, there will be 7,618 students from CCMC who will benefit from the scheme, announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on July 27. 1,119 students from Mettupalayam while 730 from Madukkarai Municipalities of Coimbatore district will also get benefitted by the scheme.

These students are from 62 schools in Coimbatore Municipal corporation, six from Mettuapalayam Municipality and three from Madukkara Municipality which makes a total of 74 schools in the district being the beneficiaries of the scheme.

The CCMC has already floated a tender inviting bids to prepare and distribute breakfast in common kitchen from Monday to Friday. The tender will be for a period of three years.

The contractor would set up a common kitchen and supply breakfast to distribution points in five zones. Transit centres will be identified by the Corporation for distribution of food, CCMC officials told IANS.

According to the officials, an amount of Rs 10 to Rs 12 is fixed per child for breakfast and is waiting for the tenders to be opened to finalise the project in Coimbatore district.

A total of 1,14,095 students from 1,545 schools across the state have been identified as beneficiaries in the first phase of the scheme and each Municipal Corporation or Panchayat can float tenders to implement the scheme.