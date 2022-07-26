Tamil Nadu: Protest in Coimbatore over school forcing parents to sign indemnity bond

Representative | IStock images

Parents protested against a posh private school in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Tuesday for forcing them to sign an indemnity bond that the school would not be responsible for any injury to their child inside the campus.

The bond also mentions that the school management or teachers would not be responsible for any loss of property of the students while in school. And, that neither the institution nor any person or any staff will pay compensation for any damage that has occurred in the school to the student.

S. Arumainathan, President of Tamil Nadu Students, Parents welfare Association has called upon the state government to intervene and take action against the school.

While speaking to the mediapersons, he said, "Several norms are to be followed before any such bonds are issued. But we came to know that no such norms were followed and it is a known fact that private schools charge huge fees under various categories, like education, uniform, books, supplies, and everything else. The parents can file a complaint against the school with the police or the collector stating unsatisfactory services under the Consumer Act."

A leading private school in Coimbatore, which charges hefty fees, had allegedly asked the parents to sign a bond that read, "I undertake and agree that neither I nor my executor or administrators or other legal heirs, representatives will make any claim against the school or any person of the school, in respect of any loss or injury to property or the person (minor student) including fatal injury, which the said minor may suffer while in custody of the school."

The school has made the parents sign the bond after the violent incidents at Kallakurichi on July 17 following the suicide of a Plus two student had led to the vandalising of the private school and torching its buses.

Sources in the school told IANS that even though the school had asked the parents to sign the bonds, the school would not shy away from its responsibility if a student has an injury or disease, but the bond was only for the safety purpose of the school in the wake of the recent unsavoury incidents.