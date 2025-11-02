 Tamil Nadu: Free TNPSC Coaching Classes Begin In Chennai For Aspirants From Marginalised Backgrounds
Tamil Nadu: Free TNPSC Coaching Classes Begin In Chennai For Aspirants From Marginalised Backgrounds

Free TNPSC coaching classes for Groups 1, 2, 2A, and 4 exams began in Chennai, organised by the Ambedkar Education and Employment Training Centre with support from allied groups. Aimed at SC, ST, and economically weaker candidates, the weekend sessions offer expert lectures, group discussions, and model tests to enhance exam readiness and confidence.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: Free TNPSC Coaching Classes Begin In Chennai For Aspirants From Marginalised Backgrounds | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chennai: Free coaching classes for aspirants preparing for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 1, 2, 2A, and 4 examinations will commence in Chennai on Sunday.

About The Initiative

The initiative, launched ahead of the expected announcement of the 2026 TNPSC recruitment schedule, aims to provide quality guidance and support to candidates from marginalised and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The programme is being organised by the Ambedkar Education and Employment Training Centre, with support from the All India Insurance Employees Association and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Eradication Front.

Over the past 14 years, this government-sponsored initiative has helped more than 1,300 candidates secure positions in both state and central government services.

According to the organisers, the classes are open to aspirants from the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST), and the economically weaker sections across all communities.

The sessions will be conducted every Saturday and Sunday, from 9.30 a.m. to 4.45 p.m., at the training centre in Chennai. The weekend sessions are designed to help candidates systematically cover the TNPSC syllabus and gain a better grasp of the exam structure.

The coaching will feature lectures by experienced trainers, interactive group discussions, and model tests that simulate real exam conditions.

The organisers said these methods have consistently improved candidates’ confidence and analytical skills, helping them perform better in competitive examinations.

“The focus is not just on completing the syllabus but on ensuring conceptual clarity and practical understanding,” the organisers said in a joint statement.

They added that the initiative has been particularly beneficial for first-generation graduates and those unable to afford private coaching.

Interested candidates can register directly at the centre by bringing a passport-size photograph and valid address proof. Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis, the organisers said.

The training centre, named after Dr B.R. Ambedkar, has been instrumental in promoting education and employment opportunities among underprivileged sections of society.

With the upcoming TNPSC recruitment cycle expected to attract thousands of applicants across Tamil Nadu, the organisers expressed hope that this free coaching initiative will provide a level playing field for deserving candidates.

