 'Tamil Nadu Excels In Education': CM MK Stalin & Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Preside Over Key Education Event Today
HomeEducation'Tamil Nadu Excels In Education': CM MK Stalin & Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Preside Over Key Education Event Today

'Tamil Nadu Excels In Education': CM MK Stalin & Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Preside Over Key Education Event Today

Chief Minister MK Stalin, alongside his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy, will preside over an event here on Thursday evening that is set to showcase the Tamil Nadu government's flagship initiatives and achievements in the field of education and also launch the expanded version of Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to college going men and women for the 2025-26 academic year.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (L) & Chief Minister MK Stalin (R) | X @mkstalin

About The Event

The Stalin-led DMK government, in order to highlight its special focus on education, is hosting the event, which has 'state excels in education,' as its theme and the celebratory programme is set to showcase 5 key schemes, including the CM's Breakfast Scheme and achievements.

Aimed at ensuring education to all sections of society, the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to college students scheme, covering both men and women under separate schemes is set for the launch of expansion (2025-2026 academic year) at the event and the scheme is expected to benefit over 2.55 lakh students this year.

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026 Released: Check Full Timetable, Important Details Here
article-image

On the eve of the event, CM Stalin said in a social media post: "We in Tamil Nadu believe that education is the true measure of progress for any society. Through the Dravidian Model, our government continues to turn this belief into action.

Tomorrow, as we host the "Tamil Nadu Excels in Education" event, which will also mark the expansion of our landmark PudhumaiPenn and TamilPudhalvan schemes, I extend a warm and affectionate welcome to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Thiru. Revanth Reddy whose esteemed presence will add pride and strength to this celebration of learning." The Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan are schemes for college-going women and men respectively.

Both the schemes provide Rs 1,000 financial assistance per month to the beneficiaries.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa called on Reddy in Hyderabad and invited him to the event.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

