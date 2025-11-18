 Puducherry: Schools, Colleges Shut Amid Heavy Rain Warning; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Puducherry Education Minister A. Namachivayam announced the closure of all private and govt schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal due to heavy rainfall warnings. The region has been experiencing continuous rain since Sunday. The IMD issued a yellow alert, forecasting a cloudy sky with heavy rain. Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu is also witnessing heavy rainfall. Further updates are awaited.

Tuesday, November 18, 2025
article-image
Puducherry: Schools, Colleges Shut Amid Heavy Rain Warning; IMD Issues Yellow Alert | Canva

Puducherry: Puducherry Education Minister A. Namachivayam on Tuesday announced the closure of all private and government schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal due to the heavy rainfall warning.

Puducherry has been receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday, after which this warning was issued as a precautionary measure.

